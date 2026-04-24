LED: Planar Updates LED Video Wall Calculator

Planar's new video wall calculator adds guided workflows, real-time configuration, and full portfolio. With the updated tool, LED-based video walls can be planned in a more efficient way.

Planar Systems has launched an updated LED Video Wall Calculator, expanding its design and configuration tools to cover the company’s full range of LED display solutions. The new version introduces a more guided, end-to-end workflow designed to simplify planning and product selection.

The tool walks users through environment setup, product recommendations, and side-by-side comparisons, with real-time updates to specifications and visualizations as configurations change. It is designed to support projects from early concept through to final specification, helping users evaluate options across different performance and installation requirements.

The updated calculator is built on a scalable platform, allowing Planar to extend functionality as its LED portfolio evolves. The company said the goal is to improve accuracy and speed in the design process while reducing complexity for integrators and consultants.

Planar’s original calculator remains in place for LCD-based video wall planning and supports systems such as the Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall System. The company has offered design tools for video walls for more than a decade, and is positioning the latest release as a continuation of that approach, with a stronger focus on LED deployments.