Seatrade 2026: LG Shows Cruise-Ready Displays, Platform in Miami

LG highlighted its cruise-focused TVs, dvLED, and a centralized content platform at Seatrade Cruise Global, which wrapped this week in Miami.

The annual cruise industry gathering brings together more than 650 exhibitors from around the world focused on guest experience, operations, and onboard technology.

LG’s booth featured new commercial cruise TVs in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes designed for staterooms and crew cabins, along with a broader mix of digital signage and display solutions built for marine environments.

Also on display: a marine-grade dvLED outdoor solution aimed at large-format installations on pool decks and other exterior spaces, plus transparent OLED signage and self-service kiosks for public areas across a ship.

Cruise stateroom with in-room display and ocean view (Image: LG Electronics)

On the software side, LG demonstrated its Pro: Centric Catena platform, an IP-based system for managing and distributing content across multiple displays from a centralized interface – a key requirement for increasingly complex onboard display networks spanning cabins, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

The company says its cruise-ready portfolio is designed to withstand harsh conditions such as humidity, salt air, and vibration, while supporting a wide range of onboard use cases from in-room entertainment to large-scale outdoor viewing.

LG’s latest showcase underscores how display and content management technologies are becoming more tightly integrated into the cruise experience – both for passenger engagement and ship-wide operations.