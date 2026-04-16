People: Absen Appoints Mark Mason as BDM for UK & Ireland

Absen strengthens its UK & Ireland presence with a key hire. Mark Mason, former Avocor VP Sales EMEA, joins to drive partner growth and expand project business across vertical markets.

Absen has expanded its European ProAV team with the appointment of Mark Mason as Business Development Manager for the UK and Ireland.

Mason brings more than 20 years of experience in the professional AV sector, having held senior sales and business development roles across both manufacturer and distribution environments in the UK and Europe. His latest role was that of VP Sales EMEA at Avocor. In his new role, he will focus on supporting reseller and integration partners, developing project opportunities across ProAV segments, and further strengthening Absen’s presence in the UK and Irish markets.

Based in Scotland, he will work closely with Absen’s European team to provide local partner support and application guidance across sectors including corporate, education, retail and DooH.

“I’m delighted to be joining Absen Europe at such an exciting time of development and growth,” Mason says. “Absen’s innovative technology and ambition really stand out, and I’m looking forward to working closely with partners across the UK and Ireland to support their growth and help deliver consistently successful project outcomes with far reaching impact.”

The appointment is part of Absen Europe’s broader strategy to reinforce regional expertise and partner relationships in key markets. According to Emma Liu, Absen’s Regional President Europe, the hire reflects the company’s ongoing investment in its European organization as it enters its next growth phase.