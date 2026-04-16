BackLite: BackLite Launches Knightsbridge DooH Site at Hyde Park Corner

BackLite UK and Wildstone have upgraded a Piccadilly Underpass location into a premium DooH site, now part of the operator’s Landmark Series.

DooH network operator BackLite has expanded its premium large-format digital out-of-home portfolio with the launch of The Knightsbridge, a revamped installation at London’s Piccadilly Underpass near Hyde Park Corner.

Developed in partnership with infrastructure owner Wildstone, the site features two 2.8m x 14.4m (9.2 ft x 47.2 ft) digital screens positioned on eastbound and westbound approaches, targeting both vehicular and pedestrian traffic moving through nearby districts including Knightsbridge, Belgravia, and Mayfair. The displays generate more than three million impressions every two weeks.

The upgrade brings the location into BackLite UK’s Landmark Series, a collection of high-profile London assets aimed at luxury advertisers. Other sites in the portfolio include The Cube @ Flannels, Shoreditch Stack, and Wandsworth Roundabout.

High-traffic Piccadilly Underpass location near Hyde Park Corner (Image: BackLite)

Wildstone, which owns the asset, secured a long-term license for the underpass through a tender process run by Westminster City Council. Backlite UK now manages media sales.

The Knightsbridge is one of more than 10 London locations included in a broader agreement between Wildstone and BackLite UK’s parent company, Multiply Media Group. The deal includes a refurbishment program to upgrade premium outdoor advertising sites, with Hyde Park Corner among the early projects.

Brands including Burberry, Club Med, and Franck Muller have already advertised on the site.

Jack Fleming, Head of Sales at BackLite UK, said the location stands out within a high-value retail and leisure corridor, with limited comparable inventory nearby.

Andrew Foster, Group Partnerships Director at Wildstone, added that the site’s central London location made it well-suited to premium advertisers, with both companies aligned on positioning it at the top end of the market.