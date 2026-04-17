SBI Holdings: Tokyo Eyes Sphere-Style Immersive Arena

Japan’s SBI Holdings is exploring plans to develop a large-scale immersive entertainment venue in Tokyo, inspired by the high-profile Sphere concept in Las Vegas.

According to multiple reports, SBI Holdings is in discussions with MSG Entertainment, the group behind the Sphere, as it evaluates the feasibility of bringing a similar format to Japan.

Early-stage plans suggest a venue with a capacity of around 20,000 seats, centered on a fully immersive visual environment driven by large-format LED display technology. While details remain limited, the concept would mirror the wraparound, high-resolution display approach that has positioned the Las Vegas Sphere as a new benchmark for live entertainment and digital media experiences.

A potential site under consideration is Tokyo’s waterfront district, including areas such as Odaiba, which has seen ongoing redevelopment efforts tied to tourism and large-scale attractions.

The project is still at an exploratory stage, with no confirmed timeline or investment details. However, the move reflects growing global interest in next-generation venues that combine architecture, media, and storytelling into a single platform.

For the ProAV and digital signage ecosystem, a Tokyo-based Sphere-style venue would represent another high-profile deployment of advanced LED systems at a massive scale, further reinforcing the role of immersive display environments in live events, branded experiences, and destination-driven entertainment.

The concept is already moving beyond the U.S., with a second Sphere planned for Abu Dhabi and a growing number of “Sphere-like” venue concepts being explored elsewhere.