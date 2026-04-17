New York: 26North Closes $5.9B Debut Fund

Private equity firm exceeds fundraising target with strong backing from global institutional investors, underscoring continued appetite for middle-market strategies.

U.S.-based investment firm 26North has closed its inaugural private equity fund at $5.9 billion, surpassing its $4 billion target and signaling strong investor demand for middle-market opportunities.

The fund drew commitments from a broad global base, including pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, insurance companies, and family offices.

Founded in 2022, 26North has quickly scaled into a multi-asset platform managing more than $35 billion across private equity, credit, and insurance strategies.

The firm is targeting middle- and upper-middle-market companies, positioning the segment as underserved by larger asset managers and offering opportunities for value creation through hands-on operational involvement.

The fund has already deployed capital across several sectors, including technology, media, industrials, and services, through a mix of buyouts, carve-outs, and structured equity investments.

