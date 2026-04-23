Retail Media: Works Media Targets Farmers and Trades

Australian start-up Works Media is building a retail media network focused on agricultural and trade audiences, aiming to reach an underserved segment through in-store screens and partnerships with rural retailers.

An Australian start-up is taking a different route into retail media by targeting farmers and tradespeople rather than traditional urban shoppers.

Works Media Group, founded by former Shopper Media CEO Edward Couche and media executive Peter Zavecz, has launched a network focused on agricultural supply stores and trade environments, positioning them as high-value but overlooked advertising channels.

The company is initially rolling out digital out-of-home (DooH) screens across a national network of rural retail locations through a partnership with Elders, with more than 250 sites expected to be part of the footprint.

Rather than competing in shopping centers or supermarkets, Works Media is focusing on “trusted environments” where farmers and tradespeople already make purchasing decisions, often involving high-value equipment, services, and recurring supply needs.

The business is structured around three divisions – Agworks, Tradeworks, and Repworks – that cover agriculture, trade, and advisory services, as it looks to build a broader retail media ecosystem for these audiences.

Founders say the model taps into a significant gap in regional advertising, with Australia’s agricultural sector alone representing a large, consistent spend base that has been largely underserved by existing retail media networks.

The launch comes as retail media continues to expand globally, with operators increasingly looking beyond traditional retail environments to reach more targeted and context-specific audiences.