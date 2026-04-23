Omdia Research: Display Supply Chains Shift as Geopolitics Reshape Sourcing

Omdia's latest report highlights how manufacturers are adapting sourcing, production, and partnerships to reduce risk in a more fragmented global market.

Display manufacturers are reworking supply chains and sourcing strategies as geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions continue to reshape the global technology landscape, according to Omdia’s latest e-book on “Building resilience amid a world of geopolitical and supply chain disruption.”

The report says the industry is moving away from heavy reliance on single-country manufacturing, particularly in China, toward more diversified production footprints that include Southeast Asia, India, and Mexico. The shift is aimed at reducing exposure to tariffs, export controls, and regional disruptions.

At the same time, companies are placing greater emphasis on supply chain resilience over pure cost efficiency. That includes building redundancy into component sourcing, increasing inventory buffers for critical parts, and forming closer partnerships with suppliers to improve visibility and responsiveness.

Omdia also notes that government policy is playing a larger role in shaping the display market, with incentives and localization efforts influencing where companies invest in manufacturing and assembly.

The result is a more regionalized and less centralized supply chain model, which may increase costs but is seen as necessary to maintain stability and continuity in an increasingly uncertain global environment.