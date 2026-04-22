Retail Media: JB Hi-Fi Connects 200+ Stores with Broadsign

JB Hi-Fi selects Broadsign to run its in-store retail media network, connecting screens across 200+ Australian stores to a unified platform, with ad sales enabled via partners such as Criteo and Retail Media Works.

Australian consumer electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi is rolling out the Broadsign platform to support the expansion of its retail media network (RMN) across more than 200 stores nationwide.

With Broadsign’s platform, which already serves around 2.8 million OoH assets, JB Hi-Fi will gain a unified system for both content management and ad sales. The platform offers tools for real-time inventory availability, ad serving, and campaign reporting, helping the retailer streamline operations and improve ad delivery in its physical stores.

The setup also includes an open API, enabling integration with existing retail systems and third-party platforms. JB Hi-Fi plans to use this to connect its network to omnichannel RMN platforms such as Retail Media Works and Criteo.

“We’re seeing strong interest in retail media from advertisers and brands who want to reach local audiences where purchase intent is high,” says Gary Siewert, Director of Marketing and e-commerce, JB Hi-Fi. “We already had the screens to deliver in-store, and now with Broadsign, we have access to the same advertising toolset that major media owners use, and the ability to scale.”

“As Australia’s leading consumer electronics retailer, JB Hi-Fi is home to some of the world’s biggest brands,” says Ben Allman, Regional VP of Platform Sales at Broadsign. “By partnering with best-in-class solutions such as Broadsign, JB Hi-Fi are not only maximizing the potential of their retail media network, they’re setting the strongest possible foundation for themselves in an increasingly competitive space.”