Campaigns: Dr. Seuss’ Lorax, Goodall Lead Earth Day DooH Campaign

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is teaming with the Jane Goodall Institute on a multi-city out-of-home and social media campaign that links storytelling with environmental action.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises and the Jane Goodall Institute USA have launched a joint Earth Day campaign featuring a national mix of out-of-home (OoH), digital out-of-home (DooH), and social media activations focused on forest restoration and wildlife protection.

The campaign pairs The Lorax with Jane Goodall in a creative that places the two figures in a shared forest setting, bridging environmental storytelling with real-world conservation work. The initiative rolled out on April 19, ahead of Earth Day on April 22, and runs through early May.

“The Lorax x Jane Goodall” Earth Day DooH campaign (Images:Dr. Seuss Enterprises/Jane Goodall Institute)

Large-format placements include high-profile screens in Times Square, along with sites across Los Angeles, such as The Grove, Sunset Strip, and Hollywood & Roosevelt, and are supported by additional billboard inventory and digital media buys in major markets.

Alongside the media rollout, the campaign leans heavily on social engagement. A Lorax-themed mustache filter encourages user-generated content, with Dr. Seuss Enterprises pledging to donate $1 to the institute for each use tied to a campaign hashtag. The effort is supported by paid and organic influencer activity, as well as broader press outreach.

The collaboration pairs familiar cultural IP with environmental advocacy, using DooH’s visibility in landmark locations to amplify messaging and link it to measurable participation via social channels and micro-donations.