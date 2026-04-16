Lufthansa: Digital Elegance Above the Clouds

Lufthansa Technik's latest charterflight concept shows how digital can be embedded in luxury interior without dominating it. In “The Bow,” screens are everywhere – yet remain discreet, seamlessly woven into the design language.

Lufthansa Technik has unveiled a new charter cabin concept: “The Bow” is a modular design for narrow-body aircraft that extends its distinctive curved aesthetic across every element of the interior – including its extensive digital layer.

From the moment passengers arrive at the reception area, they are greeted by a digital signage display seamlessly embedded into a curved wall surface. The adjoining lounge is defined by a large presentation table with two integrated touchscreen displays. This setup allows the space to shift fluidly between collaborative working sessions and fine dining experiences. The cabin wall itself doubles as a canvas for a large-format curved screen.

“The Bow” reception area (Images: Designworks)

The private suites are acoustically isolated, with lighting and scent environments fully adjustable to individual preference. Alongside a conventional flat screen, the suite tables feature the “Nice Intellitable” – a fold-out touchscreen embedded directly into the tabletop, revealed only when needed. The system was previously showcased by Lufthansa Technik at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

“The Bow” private suites (Images: Designworks)

Across the cabin, all screens are seamlessly integrated into the interior concept and can be controlled via the cabin management platform “Nice.”

Developed jointly by Lufthansa Technik and BMW Group subsidiary Designworks, “The Bow” is designed to redefine shared VIP travel – whether for executive teams, sports squads, or artists on tour. Floorplans, color schemes, and suite configurations can all be individually tailored to each aircraft.

“With ‘The BOW,’ we are taking VIP group travel to an entirely new level,” says Fabian Nagel, Vice President Sales VIP & Special Aircraft Services at Lufthansa Technik. “The concept offers our customers an unprecedented level of flexibility, enabling operators to design every mission to be both highly functional and exceptionally luxurious.”

The two companies will present “The Bow” at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg from April 14 to 16.