Panelwise: Help for UK Schools to Manage Display Failures

Panelwise has launched in the UK to help schools manage rising costs as classroom displays move out of warranty, offering fixed-cost support to extend device lifecycles and reduce disruption.

A new UK service called Panelwise has launched to help schools manage the costs and disruption caused by classroom display failures once manufacturer warranties expire.

The offering is aimed at a growing installed base of interactive screens that are now moving beyond their typical five-year warranty period, shifting responsibility for repairs and replacements onto schools.

With an estimated 450,000 classroom displays in use across the UK, that transition is creating budget pressure for schools already dealing with tighter financial oversight and longer technology lifecycles.

Panelwise is positioned as a fixed-cost support model that allows schools to extend the usable life of existing screens, reducing the need for sudden replacement spending and helping bring more predictability to technology budgets.

The service is designed to work across mixed estates and multiple display brands, providing support that includes triage, swap-outs and longer-term lifecycle planning.

“Schools are dealing with a very real challenge as large numbers of classroom screens move out of warranty at the same time,” said Ali Hayward, managing director of Panelwise. “When something fails, it’s not just a technical issue. It becomes a budget decision, a procurement decision, and often a disruption to teaching.”

Hayward brings more than 25 years of experience in the education technology sector, including senior roles at Promethean, RM, Granada Learning, Xerox, and HP.

Panelwise is supported operationally by Equinox Maintenance, a UK-based service provider focused on engineering, repair, and refurbishment, giving the service national coverage and the ability to handle on-site response, device replacement, and recycling.

The model also leans into circular economy practices, including refurbishment and reuse, as schools look to extend asset lifecycles rather than replace equipment at the first point of failure.