Partnerships: Kinly Expands Appspace Partnership

Kinly has announced a global partnership with Appspace, extending a relationship that already included Gold Standard integration status and adding more enterprise muscle behind workplace communications, room booking, and employee experience tools.

The expanded agreement targets enterprise customers looking to unify workplace communications, digital signage, and space management tools across regions, as demand grows for more integrated workplace platforms.

It builds on Appspace’s prior recognition of Kinly as a Gold Standard integration partner, extending an existing relationship into a broader global rollout.

Combining Appspace’s workplace experience software with Kinly’s capabilities in system design, deployment, integration, and managed services, the partnership is positioned around demand for fewer fragmented tools and more centralized control of communications and office services.

Appspace’s recent positioning as a Leader in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Workplace Experience Applications adds context to the deal, with the category focused on platforms that manage office resources, communications, and employee services in hybrid environments.

For multinational customers, the global agreement is intended to deliver more consistent workplace experiences across locations, supported by local integration and ongoing managed services.