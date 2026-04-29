OoH: Apple Tops Ad Rankings as DooH Keeps Growing

OAAA says U.S. out-of-home revenue hit a record US$9.46 billion in 2025, with digital formats now accounting for more than a third of total spend.

Apple, Morgan & Morgan, and Vivint were the three largest U.S. out-of-home advertisers in 2025, according to new annual reports from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America.

The OAAA’s 2025 Facts & Figures Ad Spend Performance report and Megabrands Report show continued growth for the U.S. OoH market, with total revenue reaching $9.46 billion, up 3.6% year over year. The association says that marked the industry’s 19th consecutive quarter of growth.

The top 10 OoH advertisers were Apple, Morgan & Morgan, Vivint, Verizon, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Disney, T-Mobile, Amazon, and Universal Pictures.

Digital out-of-home remained one of the main growth drivers, rising 10.5% year over year and now representing 36.3% of total OoH revenue. Transit and street furniture also posted gains, up 9.8% and 5.6%, respectively, while billboards continue to account for the majority of spend.

The report also points to stronger investment from technology and digital-first brands, which made up 28 percent of the top 100 OoH advertisers. OAAA says 70% of the top 100 increased their OoH spend, while 16% more than doubled their investment.

For the DooH sector, the numbers underline how the medium is increasingly being used not only for broad brand visibility, but also as part of data-led and omnichannel media plans. That shift is especially visible in the growing presence of software, platform, and direct-to-consumer brands alongside more traditional OoH-heavy categories such as quick-service restaurants, banking, hotels, and entertainment.

The 2025 OOH Facts & Figures: Ad Spend Performance and 2025 MegaBrands Report are now available.