DooH: Qantas Campaign Uses Real-Time Audience Analytics in Singapore

Asiaray deployment used audience sensors to tailor DooH creative in real time at a major Singapore commuter corridor.

Qantas has launched a data-driven DooH campaign in Singapore using real-time audience analytics to dynamically tailor content to commuters passing through Orchard O2, a high-traffic pedestrian link leading to ION Orchard.

Delivered by Asiaray Singapore, the campaign uses a 20-meter LED wall equipped with audience sensors that anonymously detect commuter age groups in real time. Creative content is then adjusted to better match the audience profile, rather than serving the same advertising loop to all viewers.

Posts shared by Asiaray Singapore and DooH consultant Laurent Fabry show visible signage informing passersby that privacy-first audience analytics are in operation, with no personal identification involved.

Beyond the main LED display, the activation also uses branded corridor graphics to extend visibility throughout the pedestrian walkway.

More broadly, the deployment reflects a growing shift in DooH as operators increasingly combine audience analytics, computer vision, and programmatic capabilities to make outdoor advertising more measurable and adaptive. While real-time audience targeting remains controversial in some markets, operators are emphasizing anonymous measurement and on-site transparency as privacy expectations tighten.