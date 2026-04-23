M&A: Avixa Acquires Lightapalooza – Co-Location with Infocomm 2027 Planned

Avixa expands its tradeshow portfolio with Lightapalooza: the residential lighting summit will join Infocomm 2027 in Orlando, signalling deeper convergence of AV, lighting, and smart spaces.

Avixa has announced the acquisition of the residential lighting conference and trade show Lightapalooza from HTSA (Home Technology Specialists of America). The event will be integrated into Avixa’s portfolio and is set to be co-located with Infocomm 2027 in Orlando, Florida.

Lightapalooza was launched in 2022 by HTSA as a dedicated platform for the residential lighting sector, bringing together integrators, lighting manufacturers, designers, specifiers, architects, and related industry partners. According to organizers, the event has grown significantly, expanding from around 225 attendees in its inaugural year to more than 1,600 participants in 2026.

“HTSA saw a need for its community to connect in exploration of business growth opportunities. They created this space to bring the channel together to do that through product demonstrations, training, education, and professional networking,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, Chief Executive Officer of Avixa.

“Avixa prides itself on producing experiential shows that connect solution providers and buyers while delivering education excellence to AV professionals,” said Jenn Heinold, Senior Vice President, Expositions, Americas, Avixa. “Bringing Lightapalooza into the Avixa portfolio and co-locating it with Infocomm 2027 is a meaningful step in creating a more powerful platform for the lighting community to connect, learn, and grow.”

“The acquisition places Lightapalooza inside an organization whose structure is designed to reinvest in the communities it serves,” said Tom Doherty, Founder of Lightapalooza and Director of New Technology Initiatives for HTSA. “As a non-profit trade association, the surplus from Avixa’s events flows back into education, certification, research, and professional development for the industries it represents, which will further support the growth of Lightapalooza and the residential lighting community.”

Within the residential custom integration market, lighting has increasingly become a key growth segment, and Lightapalooza has positioned itself as a central meeting point for this ecosystem, focusing on product demonstrations, training, and professional exchange.