Micro-DooH: Icebox Network to Scale Across 500 Locations

A new partnership between Evergreen and Digipoint focuses on turning everyday retail fixtures into targeted ad screens at the point of purchase.

Evergreen Digital Media (EDM) and Digi Point Media (DPM) are teaming up to expand the Icebox Network, a micro-DooH platform built around digital displays mounted on retail ice merchandisers.

The agreement pairs EDM’s capital, hardware, and content management platform with DPM’s rollout and operations, with an initial plan to deploy screens in 500 locations across major U.S. markets.

The format is deliberately small and highly contextual. By placing screens directly on ice merchandisers in grocery, convenience, and liquor stores, the network targets shoppers in the final moments before purchase, where decisions are often impulsive.

EDM, which already operates retail signage networks across thousands of locations in North America, is extending its footprint into more specialized, fixture-based media. The Icebox Network reflects a growing shift toward micro-DooH – smaller, embedded screens designed to deliver targeted messaging at specific points inside stores.

Rather than competing with large-format displays, these networks are built around proximity and timing, using placement and context to drive engagement in ways traditional in-store signage often cannot.