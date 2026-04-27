DooH: Firefly Brings Taxi Network to Viooh

The integration of Firefly's car-top displays with Viooh adds moving, street-level media to programmatic buying workflows typically built around fixed DooH locations

Firefly has integrated its mobility-based DooH inventory with Viooh, opening its network of digital car-top displays to programmatic buying through the global supply-side platform.

The move connects Firefly’s inventory to major demand-side platforms (DSPs), allowing advertisers to plan, buy, and optimize campaigns using the same tools they use for other digital media.

Firefly operates a network of more than 60,000 screens across major urban markets, primarily mounted on taxis and rideshare vehicles. The format extends DooH beyond fixed locations, delivering messaging as audiences move through cities.

Programmatic DooH has historically focused on fixed placements such as billboards and transit screens. Integrating moving media has been more complex, and the partnership aims to simplify access to these formats within standard programmatic workflows.

By bringing mobility-based inventory into Viooh’s platform, the companies are positioning moving media as a complementary layer to traditional DooH, offering continuous, route-based coverage alongside fixed screens.

The deal shows a broader shift in the sector toward more flexible, data-driven buying models, in which advertisers can combine multiple formats, including mobile and static, within a single campaign execution.