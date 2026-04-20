Atlanta: Braves Upgrade Stadium Tech with LED Overhaul

Ahead of the season start, the Atlanta Braves have modernized Truist Park with upgraded LED systems. With an existing network of 700+ signage displays and additional in-seat touchpoints, the venue stands out as a benchmark for connected stadium technology.

With the beginning of baseball season, several Major League teams have upgraded their stadium technology in time for opening day – one of them being the Atlanta Braves. The club has refreshed several key LED assets, including the Delta Out of Town scoreboard, an outfield LED ribbon board, and the display above the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage outside the stadium.

New LED display at Truist Park’s Georgia Power Pavilion (Image: SNA Displays)

The new scoreboard features a 10 mm pixel pitch and measures 90 feet wide by 28 feet tall, delivering significantly higher resolution than its 16 mm predecessor. A new 200-level LED ribbon, also using a 10 mm pixel pitch, now runs along the fascia of The Launching Pad – a new hospitality area with six private, open-air boxes. All of the displays, including the one at the Georgia Power Pavilion, use SNA Display LED technology, which now has around 10 installations throughout the stadium.

Signage and In-Seat Entertainment

Beyond the large LED installations, Truist Park also operates an extensive network of digital signage that partially supports DooH advertising, as well as menu boards. More than 700 displays run on Uniguest’s digital signage and IPTV platform.

Truist Park continues to upgrade its stadium tech. (Image: SNA Displays)

An additional 330 displays are installed in the right-field premium seating areas and behind home plate to enhance in-seat fan engagement. These IP55-rated, outdoor-ready touchscreens are produced by Atlanta-based manufacturer Bluefin. Designed for visibility in direct sunlight, they reach brightness levels of over 1,000 nits and operate within a temperature range of 0 to 50 degrees Celsius.

Approximately 200 of these units are 12.1-inch models, while the remainder are 15.6-inch displays. All are powered by a built-in BrightSign SoC, although Bluefin’s Flex-OS architecture is not limited to a single operating system.

By integrating IPTV into the display network, the system can broadcast TV content directly to fans, giving them access to live game coverage, highlights from around the league, and instant replays.

Together, the upgraded large-format video assets and the existing displays across the Stadium highlight how fully connected networks can elevate fan engagement across the stadium while also unlocking new opportunities for advertising monetization.