Retail: Aldi Targets London Gaps with Store Growth

Eight new locations aim to expand access to discounted groceries in underserved neighborhoods of London while adding jobs and upgrading parts of the existing portfolio.

Aldi is accelerating its London growth with a £40 million (about US$51 million) investment that will see eight new stores open across the capital this year, alongside upgrades to existing sites.

The expansion is focused on areas where access to lower-cost grocery options remains limited, with planned locations in Greater London and additional sites in nearby commuter towns.

The move reflects continued pressure on household budgets, with the retailer positioning new sites as a way to offer cheaper alternatives to convenience stores and full-price supermarkets in parts of Greater London.

As part of the rollout, existing stores in Enfield and Kilburn will also be refurbished, extending Aldi’s footprint while modernizing parts of its current portfolio.

The London investment forms part of a wider UK expansion program valued at more than £370 million (about US$475 million) this year, as the discounter continues to scale its presence in one of Europe’s most competitive grocery markets.

Aldi said the eight-store plan is expected to create several hundred jobs across the capital area.

