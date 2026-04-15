Solstice AV: Amino IPTV, Signage Platform Added To Line-Up

UK distributor Solstice AV has signed a partnership with Amino to bring the company’s enterprise IPTV and digital signage platform to its reseller channel.

The deal expands Solstice AV’s portfolio into centrally managed video distribution, giving resellers a way to deliver live TV, digital signage and internal communications across multi-site organizations.

Amino’s platform combines IPTV, signage and device management into a single system, allowing IT and AV teams to control and scale deployments across large estates from a central point.

The technology is aimed at a range of environments, including corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues and customer-facing spaces, where there is growing demand for integrated video and communications systems.

For resellers and integrators, the addition of Amino opens up opportunities to bundle video distribution and signage into broader AV projects that may also include displays, collaboration systems and LED installations.

“Demand for centrally managed video, communications and signage is growing across corporate, hospitality and healthcare environments,” said Michael Tulip, managing director at Solstice AV. “Amino gives our partners a platform to deliver those solutions as part of wider AV deployments.”

Amino’s platform is already used in enterprise and service provider environments, supporting live and on-demand video delivery alongside digital communications and signage across distributed locations.

The partnership reflects a broader trend in AV toward converged platforms that bring together video, IPTV and signage, rather than treating them as separate systems – something that is becoming more important as deployments scale across multiple sites and user groups.