Norway: Zetadisplay Wins 1,400-Screen Rail DooH Deal

Combining passenger information and advertising: Zetadisplay has secured a contract with Norway’s national railway operator Vy Group for a major DooH rollout across more than 130 trains.

Zetadisplay has announced a DooH partnership with Vy Group, Norway’s national railway company. Under the agreement, the integrator will deliver an end-to-end solution based on its proprietary CMS, Engage Suite.

The project includes the installation of around 1,400 displays across 135 trains operating in western and eastern Norway, including the Oslo region. The resulting media network is set to become the largest of its kind to date. The contract was awarded through a public tender process.

The network will combine real-time passenger information with advertising content, and will also support programmatic, context-based booking. Advertisers will be able to target audiences based on real-time data, such as the GPS location of each train.

The screens are 32-inch displays developed in collaboration with Zetadisplay’s manufacturing partner Kuori. Designed specifically for railway applications, they comply with EN standards for rail transport and are housed in aluminum enclosures with IP-rated protection. They feature hardened, anti-glare glass and optical bonding, ensuring reliability under demanding conditions such as vibration, temperature fluctuations, and heavy passenger traffic.

Deployment is scheduled for completion by the end of the year. A modular design enables rapid on-site maintenance and efficient replacement of components.

Sigurd Bay, Commercial Director at Vy Train, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Zetadisplay to bring this innovative onboard system to our trains. By equipping our fleet with these advanced screens, we can keep passengers better informed and make their journeys more enjoyable. This investment is part of our broader commitment to continuously improving the travel experience for our customers.”

In-Train DooH: Norwegian Railway Rolls Out 1,400 Displays