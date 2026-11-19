Norway’s Hunderfossen Familiepark has deployed Hive Media Control technology for Rally Flåklypa, an immersive dark ride that combines large-scale projection, animated content and Lidar-guided vehicles.

Boldmove Nation developed the attraction, which opened in summer 2026, with Qvisten Animation providing animation and Dutch company Pro-vision AV handling AV integration. The installation features 21 Epson projectors, predominantly EB-L695SU models, driven by 19 Hive Beeblade media players.

To accommodate limited space within the attraction and its maintenance room, Pro-vision AV selected Hive’s compact, distributed system. The installation uses nine Beeblade Minima and ten Beeblade Osmia units housed in two Beehive enclosures.

Hive’s Queen and Worker architecture manages multiple projector outputs, delivering Full HD content at 60 frames per second. Meanwhile, integrated mapping tools allow visuals to extend across walls and retractable projection screens.

Visitors aboard Rally Flåklypa’s trackless vehicles experience animated content projected across the attraction at Hunderfossen Familiepark in Norway (Image: Boldmove Nation)

Synchronizing projection and vehicle movement

Precise timing plays a central role in the experience, particularly as the attraction uses trackless vehicles from Rogue Rides. The Lidar-guided vehicles also mark their permanent installation debut at Hunderfossen.

As each vehicle departs, it triggers a 55-second media sequence. Hive’s Beesync technology then keeps playback synchronized across the projection system, helping coordinate the visuals with vehicle movements.

To manage the overall experience, Boldmove Nation combines a Q-SYS Core Nano, a Time Core and its custom-designed show controller. Q-SYS handles system monitoring, control and audio processing, while the Time Core helps coordinate media playback and ride effects.

“Space was one of our biggest challenges, both within the attraction itself and in the maintenance room,” said Hugo Le Monies de Sagazan, experience engineer at Boldmove Nation. “Hive ticked all the boxes. The system was straightforward to configure, the mapping tools were surprisingly easy to use, and we were able to achieve

the quality and performance we needed.”

The attraction has also earned two international honors: Best Dark Ride or Media-Based Experience of the Year at the 2026 Park World Excellence Awards and a European Star Award for Europe’s Best New Indoor Attractions 2026.