Siliconcore's new Enlighten Flex series bends to concave and convex shapes. The manufacturer targets curved signage and architectural installations and promises lower energy consumption.

Siliconcore has expanded its Enlighten dvLED portfolio with a flexible chip-on-board (COB) LED panel. The panel is available in 0.9 mm and 1.2 mm pixel pitches. The Enlighten Flex supports both concave and convex installations, giving integrators greater freedom when designing displays for curved surfaces.

Potential applications range from digital signage and architectural features in corporate lobbies to broadcast environments and studio sets. In these settings, conventional flat displays may not complement the surrounding architecture.

The panel delivers 1,000 nits of brightness and has a stated power consumption of 18 watts per module. According to Siliconcore, a 0.9 mm curved display draws 30 watts per square foot, approximately 323 watts per square meter. On average, it draws 16.5 watts per square foot, or 178 watts per square meter.

Lower power consumption

At the heart of the panel is Siliconcore’s next-generation Common Cathode IQ architecture. It controls the power supply of each individual LED. The company says the technology cuts energy use by as much as 20 percent compared with similar flexible printed circuit board (PCB) designs.

According to the manufacturer, the architecture also reduces heat generation and helps maintain consistent brightness and color accuracy over time. Siliconcore specifies an LED lifespan exceeding 100,000 hours.

The manufacturer also incorporates its Lisa encapsulation technology to protect the LEDs and improve durability. This benefit matters in continuously operating installations. Its Zach technology is designed to improve image quality at low brightness levels, with more contrast and color detail in dark content.

With a frame rate of 120 fps and 16- to 22-bit processing, Enlighten Flex also targets applications requiring precise image reproduction.

“As LED displays become more ambitious, we know customers want solutions that perform at incredibly high levels. They also want solutions that fit their specific requirements,” says Jim Wickenhiser, COO of Siliconcore.