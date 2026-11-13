Signage Manager: LG Introduces Smartphone App for E-Paper Displays

LG Signage Manager allows retailers and other businesses to update, schedule, and monitor e-paper content directly from their smartphones.

LG Electronics has introduced LG Signage Manager, a mobile application that simplifies content management and device operation for its e-paper displays.

The app allows users to edit, schedule and distribute content directly from a smartphone, eliminating the need for a PC or remote control during routine operations.

Designed to resemble traditional printed posters, LG’s e-paper displays can retain images without continuous power, making them suitable for retail stores, cafés and other businesses that regularly update menus, prices and promotional information.

For example, when a café runs out of a menu item, employees can quickly update the display from their smartphones instead of using a separate content management system on a computer.

Simplifying display management

During the initial setup, the app connects to the display through Bluetooth to configure its Wi-Fi settings. Once registered, users can update content and monitor display status over Wi-Fi, as long as their smartphones and displays are connected to the same network.

The app also provides information on battery levels and network connectivity, allowing operators to monitor display conditions and adjust settings without physically inspecting each unit.

LG also plans to expand Signage Manager compatibility beyond e-paper to other products in its commercial display portfolio.

Nicolas Min, head of the Information Display Business at LG’s Media Entertainment Solution Company, said the company will continue integrating its commercial displays, software and operational tools to simplify content management and device control.

LG has not announced a timetable for the app’s availability in North America or other specific regional markets.