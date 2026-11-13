Acquisitions: Yamaha To Acquire Media Server Specialist Disguise

Yamaha is expanding beyond audio into visual technology and immersive experiences with its planned acquisition of Disguise, the London-based specialist in media servers and real-time visualization.

Yamaha Corporation has agreed to acquire London-based Disguise, bringing together the Japanese company’s audio expertise with Disguise’s software, media server and visual production technologies.

The acquisition will expand Yamaha’s presence in live entertainment, immersive attractions, sports venues and virtual production, supporting its strategy to move beyond traditional audio hardware into integrated audiovisual solutions and services.

Yamaha will acquire Disguise Technologies Limited by purchasing its parent company, Butterfly Topco Limited, from global investment firm Carlyle. Yamaha expects to complete the acquisition in December 2026, pending regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. According to AV Magazine, Yamaha put the purchase price at about 46.1 billion yen, or roughly $283 million. The final amount is subject to adjustments at closing.

Expanding Yamaha’s visual technology portfolio

Disguise has developed an integrated platform combining real-time visualization software, media servers and creative services. Its technology has been used on major concert tours by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny, as well as installations at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and other high-profile venues.

The company has expanded beyond concert touring into location-based entertainment, broadcasting and virtual production. Under Carlyle’s ownership since 2021, Disguise has more than tripled its revenue and completed several acquisitions to strengthen its software and production capabilities.

“Welcoming Disguise marks a major step for Yamaha as we move beyond the traditional boundaries of musical instruments and audio equipment to create new experiential value centered on sound and music,” said Yamaha President Atsushi Yamaura.

Disguise CEO Fernando Küfer said Yamaha shares the company’s ambition and is committed to continued investment in its people, technology platform and partner network.

Yamaha intends to retain the Disguise brand, identity and existing customer and partner relationships following completion of the acquisition. Disguise will operate as a new pillar within Yamaha’s business, with customers continuing to work with their existing teams.

The companies plan to combine Yamaha’s global sales network and audio technologies with Disguise’s visual production platform to develop more integrated solutions and expand into additional markets.

Further details of their combined product roadmap are expected in 2027.