Texas city combines Samsung LED video walls and commercial displays with Cisco collaboration technology to modernize council chambers, meeting rooms and emergency operations.

The City of Fort Worth, Texas, is upgrading its municipal facilities with Samsung display technology, replacing a patchwork of older systems with a more consistent approach to visual communications and collaboration.

The project covers several types of public facilities, including the new City Hall, libraries, conference rooms, and the city’s 9-1-1 call center. It also establishes common technology standards that Fort Worth can apply across its portfolio of more than 200 municipal buildings.

At the center of the installation is the new City Hall Council Chamber, where two large Samsung The Wall LED video walls provide clearer views of presentations and proceedings. Four additional displays complement the installation, giving council members, employees and visitors better visibility while simplifying production and display control.

A separate council work sessions room features a 130-inch Samsung All-in-One IAC display with 2K resolution.

Standardizing technology across city facilities

Samsung displays flank the Fort Worth city emblem in a municipal meeting room equipped for presentations and collaboration. (Image: Samsung)

Beyond City Hall, Fort Worth has installed Samsung QMC series commercial displays in other municipal spaces. These range from 55-inch screens in library study rooms to 75-inch displays in conference rooms.

The conference room displays work with Cisco Room Bar collaboration systems, allowing employees to connect their devices, share presentations and participate in video meetings across different locations.

Meanwhile, the city’s 9-1-1 call center uses nine 85-inch high-definition displays positioned around the operations room. They show news feeds, emergency responder dispatch maps and weather information, helping personnel monitor developing situations.

An AV control room manages audiovisual content and presentations at Fort Worth City Hall. (Image: Samsung)

The upgrades also address a longstanding operational challenge. Previously, Fort Worth’s municipal buildings used a mixture of display technologies and meeting room configurations, making technical support more complicated.

“We’ve been able to develop a set of standards we didn’t have before,” said Jeff Park, Senior IT Solutions Manager for the City of Fort Worth.

According to Park, the new systems make meeting rooms easier to operate without requiring frequent assistance from IT personnel.

The city, which serves more than one million residents, intends to use the standardized approach as a foundation for future upgrades. Rather than treating each installation as a separate project, Fort Worth can now deploy familiar technology configurations as its municipal infrastructure expands.