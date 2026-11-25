Tokyo | Digital signage often succeeds when it disappears into the brand experience. In Tokyo's stylish Omotesando district, Japanese credit card giant JCB demonstrates how a simple corporate installation can become a masterclass in brand storytelling.

Located just steps away from one of Tokyo’s most prestigious luxury shopping avenues, the headquarters of Japan’s leading domestic credit card company features a digital installation that celebrates the very product that built the brand. Next to the building’s entrance, JCB has installed three large-format LED displays designed in the unmistakable shape of oversized credit cards, complete with rounded corners.

At first glance, the concept appears simple. On closer inspection, however, the installation reveals an impressive attention to detail.

JCB LED-Displays in Tokyo (Image: invidis) JCB LED-Displays in Tokyo (Image: invidis)

A tribute to an iconic design language

For decades, embossed credit card numbers and names were created using OCR-A, the machine-readable typeface that became synonymous with payment cards and banking. Although modern cards increasingly rely on flat printing and contemporary fonts, the visual language of embossed cards remains instantly recognizable around the world.

JCB cleverly references this heritage. The giant digital credit cards display the current time and date using typography inspired by the familiar card design language that generations of consumers associate with payments, trust, and financial services. The result is immediately recognizable without requiring an explanation.

Storytelling through the product

Between the clock and date displays, the LED cards showcase special-edition JCB card designs, including collaborations with global entertainment brands such as Disney. Rather than promoting services or financial products directly, the displays celebrate the physical credit card itself as a lifestyle and design object.

Not about size

What makes the installation noteworthy is not its scale. Compared to the giant media façades that dominate parts of Tokyo, JCB’s LED displays are relatively modest. Their strength lies in the idea.

By transforming an everyday credit card into an architectural feature, JCB creates a visual landmark that is perfectly aligned with its brand identity. The screens do not feel like advertising displays that happen to be integrated into a building. Instead, they feel like a natural extension of the product itself.