Corporate Integration: Datapath Brand to Disappear As Vitec Completes Integration in 2027

Vitec will retire the Datapath corporate brand next year, bringing its video processing, video wall and control room technologies under a single identity while retaining existing product names and support operations.

Vitec will bring Datapath’s product portfolio under its own brand in 2027, completing the next stage of integration following its acquisition of the UK-based video processing specialist.

The move will see the Datapath corporate name retired, although existing product names, technologies and customer support arrangements will remain unchanged. Datapath’s offices will also stay open, with its employees continuing as part of the wider Vitec organization.

The two companies have spent 2026 aligning their operations and systems following the acquisition. The combined portfolio now covers video processing, video walls, AV-over-IP, IPTV distribution, encoding and decoding, KVM systems and control room applications.

Combining complementary technologies

Founded in 1982, Datapath has developed technologies for real-time video processing, large-scale video walls and mission-critical control rooms. Its products are also used in commercial AV installations and creative environments.

Vitec’s existing capabilities in video distribution and streaming complement Datapath’s expertise in video wall processing and control systems, giving the combined company a broader offering for professional AV customers.

“Both businesses have strong engineering foundations and highly complementary expertise,” says Nicolas Quesne, Deputy CEO of Vitec. “Bringing these strengths together creates a broader, more connected portfolio of solutions and services, supported by Vitec’s global presence and customer support capabilities.”

David Griffiths, VP Global Sales at Datapath, says the company will maintain its existing customer relationships and support standards as the transition progresses.

Transition continues into 2027

A new Vitec website is scheduled to launch before the end of 2026, bringing the Datapath portfolio together with Vitec’s existing products and services.

Datapath-branded product materials will be progressively replaced throughout the transition into 2027, rather than withdrawn immediately.

For customers and integrators, the principal change will therefore be the corporate identity, with established Datapath products and support arrangements continuing under the Vitec name.