The 30-square-meter full-motion display at Sylvia Park supports anamorphic 3D content and expands the company's large-format retail advertising network.

OOH Media has installed a 30-square-meter (323 square feet) digital advertising screen at Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Auckland, adding another full-motion display capable of showing anamorphic 3D content to its New Zealand OoH network.

The screen sits beside the center’s 24-hour Kmart entrance in Sylvia Green, a new outdoor precinct featuring landscaped areas, seating, food trucks and dining spaces. Its location places the display along one of the shopping center’s busiest pedestrian routes.

The installation joins The Sylvia, an existing large-format digital screen at the center. According to oohmedia, the two displays collectively generate more than 1.25 million weekly advertising impressions.

Expanding the retail network

Sylvia Park attracts more than 16 million customer visits annually, making it one of New Zealand’s busiest shopping destinations. The new display launched ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas shopping periods, when advertisers typically increase their retail campaigns.

The project also extends OOH Media’s longstanding relationship with property owner Kiwi Property. The companies recently renewed their long-term agreement, with further digital upgrades planned across the shopping center.