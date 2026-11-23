Digital signage is increasingly moving beyond corporate communications and advertising into new forms of audience engagement. A striking example comes from the National Gallery Singapore, where visitors can now sit down and have a conversation with an artist, powered by an AI digital human platform.

Launched on 13 November 2026, Retired Singirl (2025–2030) is an interactive AI art installation commissioned by renowned Singaporean artist Amanda Heng and developed in collaboration with AI technology company Pantheon Lab. The project uses Pantheon Lab’s Digital Human platform to create a lifelike AI avatar based on Heng’s appearance, voice, and artistic legacy.

Rather than passively viewing artwork, visitors are invited to engage directly with the digital Amanda Heng in real time. Through natural conversation, audiences can explore the artist’s creative journey, the stories behind her works, the evolution of her practice, and the broader context of Singapore’s contemporary art history. Each interaction is unique, creating a highly personalized museum experience.

The installation reflects Heng’s long-standing artistic focus on dialogue, participation, and human connection. Drawing on decades of archival materials, interviews, and artistic documentation, the project transforms a traditional archive into a living digital experience that allows the artist’s ideas to continue engaging audiences across generations.

Retired Singirl at National Gallery in Singapore (Image: National Gallery) Retired Singirl at National Gallery in Singapore (Image: National Gallery) Retired Singirl at National Gallery in Singapore (Image: National Gallery)

For the National Gallery Singapore, the project is also a demonstration of how emerging technologies can be integrated into cultural institutions in a thoughtful and responsible manner. According to the Gallery, the four-year development process placed the artist’s voice, creative intentions, and intellectual rights at the center of the project while exploring new possibilities for audience engagement.

While AI avatars or better digital humans are increasingly appearing in retail and customer service communications, Retired Singirl demonstrates another emerging use case: digital signage and digital humans as a medium for cultural storytelling. The installation blurs the boundaries between art, technology, and visitor engagement, turning a screen into a conversation and a digital avatar into a living extension of an artist’s work.

As museums and cultural institutions search for new ways to attract and engage audiences, projects such as Retired Singirl offer a glimpse into how digital human technology could reshape the visitor experience in the years ahead. The installation is part of the exhibition “Singapore Stories: Pathways and Detours in Art” at the National Gallery Singapore.