Milan | The global digital signage integrator with Italian roots threw a party for 300+ employees and 100+ customers, suppliers and friends of the house in a former steam engine hall. The night's motto: 25 years M-Cube - Imagination powered by Engineering.

Last night, M-Cube marked its 25th anniversary in style. Founded a quarter of a century ago in the northeast of Italy, the integrator invited employees from all over the world, along with customers, suppliers and friends of the house, to a big celebration in the heart of Milan. More than 300 M-Cube employees travelled in for the occasion, and the venue, a former steam engine hall, provided an impressive backdrop.

The three founders, Manlio Romanelli, Leo Comelli, and Mike Sponza, who still hold leading positions at the company today, guided the guests through the company history in an entertaining show. They presented the first multimedia kiosks from the early days of digital signage and recalled the first big hardware order and the first Scala partner contract. They also covered the global expansion made possible by acquisitions, driven by co-owner and financial investor HLD.

25 years M-Cube Party in Milan (Image: invidis) 25 years M-Cube Party in Milan (Image: invidis) 25 years M-Cube Party in Milan (Image: invidis) 25 years M-Cube Party in Milan (Image: invidis) 25 years M-Cube Party in Milan (Image: invidis) 25 years M-Cube Party in Milan (Image: invidis)

The evening became even more personal when long-serving employees were honored by the founders and CEO Gianluca Pasquali on stage with awards for 10, 15 and 20 years with the company. More than 50 employees have stayed with the integrator for at least over a decade. That is unusual in today’s fast-moving world, and especially rare for an international digital signage company that has evolved from an in-store music provider into a global digital signage expert.

25 years M-Cube Party in Milan (Image: invidis) 25 years M-Cube Party in Milan (Image: invidis)

After the gala dinner, it became clear that M-Cube is more than just an employer. The M-Cubers, a band made up exclusively of M-Cube employees, took the stage for “M-Cube got talent”, and every song brought another colleague into the spotlight. It was exceptional and tangible for everyone in the room to see where the heart beats in M-Cube. A digital signage company that develops experiences for its customers is better off when it lives experiences within its own organization as well.

Auguri, M-Cube – to the next 25 years.