The new British company, with veterans Nick Hynes, Rob Bint, and Carl Uminski, combines custom LED display engineering, manufacturing oversight and after-sales support, with its first product range scheduled for early 2027.

A new player has entered the LED display market, bringing together experienced industry engineers and technology entrepreneurs to develop custom display solutions for commercial, immersive and large-scale installations.

LED Global Studio, headquartered in Basingstoke, England, officially launched on November 19. The company plans to design and engineer its displays in the UK while overseeing production through manufacturing partners in China.

Co-CEOs Nick Hynes and Carl Uminski lead the business. Both have backgrounds in building and scaling technology companies, including Avios, Overture Europe, Reward, Somo and The Search Works. Chief Commercial Officer Pamela Brown previously held senior roles at British Gas, Vodafone and European heat pump company Aira.

The company’s technical operations are led by Rob Bint, an LED industry veteran with 25 years of experience in display design and engineering. His previous work includes products used at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center, One Times Square in New York and The Cube in London.

Bint is joined by senior LED engineers Ed Martin and Rob Sayer, alongside a China-based manufacturing team led by Sherry Xie.

Custom engineering and aftercare

LED Global Studio intends to develop solutions around the requirements of individual projects. Its approach combines UK-based design and engineering with direct quality control at partner manufacturing facilities in China.

The company also plans to offer integrated after-sales support, including warranties of up to five years.

On the commercial side, Ryan Austin Smith will work with systems integrators, Darren Banks will focus on immersive and simulation applications, and Peter Mytton-Bayley will develop relationships with AV and LED consultants.

“I have always believed the best LED products start with a problem nobody has solved yet,” Bint said. “LED Global Studio gives 25 years of knowledge, innovation and IP a new home, in a team with the experience and the capital to take it further.”

The company says it will also incorporate AI into its internal operations, including system development and customer support processes.

LED Global Studio is backed by Brightworks through a multimillion-pound investment commitment from a family trust and associated investors.

The business is establishing showrooms in the UK and US and plans to serve customers across the UK, Europe and the US. Its first next-generation LED product range is scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of 2027.