The LED display supplier has appointed the industry veteran to strengthen international partnerships and support North American customers on overseas projects.

VOD Visual North America has appointed Abhinav Saxena as Vice President of International Business Development as the Texas-based LED display supplier looks to expand its international reach.

Based in India, Saxena will focus on developing strategic partnerships, identifying new business opportunities and supporting North American customers undertaking projects in international markets.

The appointment also aims to strengthen collaboration between VOD Visual North America and Vod Visual, Inc., using the latter’s manufacturing capabilities to serve customers and channel partners operating across multiple regions.

“Our customers increasingly operate across international markets, and we’re committed to supporting their business wherever opportunities arise,” says Almir DeCarvalho, Executive Vice President of Sales at VOD Visual North America. “Abhinav brings the industry relationships, market knowledge, and experience to help us extend that support globally.”

Saxena brings more than 20 years of experience in the professional AV industry, including positions with Ingram Micro, Kramer and Key Digital Systems.

His background includes LED display technology, enterprise sales, channel development and strategic partnerships, as well as working with systems integrators, distributors, consultants and enterprise customers to develop new markets and commercial relationships.