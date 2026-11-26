Munich | Connect and learn with invidis. 25 European digital signage executives came together on November 25 to discuss the state of the industry, learn about future pressure points, connect and have a great time.

On the 25th of November, invidis gathered European digital signage leaders in Munich. They met at the shared office of ISE, Avixa and invidis in Werksviertel Mitte. There was time for some networking at lunch before a three-hour power session with a crisp keynote and a workshop discussing the state of the industry, trends and pressure points for 2027 and 2028.

Click through the gallery below to get some impressions of the day:

At lunch the executives connected before starting the workshop. (Photo: invidis) Full house in Munich: The Executive Lounge 2026 on November 25. (Photo: invidis) Executive Lounge Munich 2026 (from left): Daniel Oelker, invidis impact and Johan Lind, Vertiseit. (Photo: invidis) Executive Lounge Munich 2026 (from left): Thierry Meouchi, Navori and Gianluca Pasquali, M-Cube. (Photo: invidis) The invidis Executive Lounge 2026 took place in the new shared office of Avixa, ISE and invidis. (Photo: invidis) Executive Lounge Munich 2026 (from left): Frank Larsen, Digital Experiences Nordic, Stan Richter, SignageOS and Jamie Bugler, Samsung. (Photo: invidis) Industry leaders of Europe discussed the future of digital signage (Photo: invidis) Executive Lounge Munich 2026 (from left): Monica Fernandez, Nsign and David Sauer, SignageOS. (Photo: invidis) Executive Lounge Munich 2026 (from left): Peter Critchley, Trison and Johannes Tröger, Ameria. (Photo: invidis) Executive Lounge Munich 2026 (from left): Hubert van Doorne, Nexmosphere and Roland Grassberger, Vertiseit. (Photo: invidis) Executive Lounge Munich 2026 (from left): Andy Bohli, Cingerine and Florian Rotberg, invidis consulting. (Photo: invidis) Executive Lounge Munich 2026 (from left): Johann Bendel, Connectsignage and Natalie Woodall, Pixel Inspiration. (Photo: invidis) Florian Rotberg (right) and Stefan Schieker (left) from invidis update the attendees with the latest business trends. (Photo: invidis) Executive Lounge Munich 2026: Matt Turk from Screencloud. (Photo: invidis) Executive Lounge Munich 2026: Bernd Albl from Umdasch. (Photo: invidis)

The key takeaways from the afternoon: The market is changing and new competitors are emerging. Chinese competitors are growing into the European market. Customers want simplicity and this will be a trend to look out for in the next two years. The most important topic: There is no way around cybersecurity and remote device management anymore.

AI keeps showing up

Throughout it all AI always came up as a talking point: It is threatening security like never before, pushes the boundaries and creates new competitors in the market.

A fitting end to the day: A dinner above the rooftops of Munich at the Adina Hotel. It was a wonderful day with industry peers coming together, connecting, learning and having a great time. The next Executive Lounge is not far off: invidis Executive Club America will meet in Palm Springs, California, from 2 to 4 December 2026.