Munich | Connect and learn with invidis. 25 European digital signage executives came together on November 25 to discuss the state of the industry, learn about future pressure points, connect and have a great time.
Executive Lounge Munich 2026: Industry Leaders Debate The Future of Digital Signage
On the 25th of November, invidis gathered European digital signage leaders in Munich. They met at the shared office of ISE, Avixa and invidis in Werksviertel Mitte. There was time for some networking at lunch before a three-hour power session with a crisp keynote and a workshop discussing the state of the industry, trends and pressure points for 2027 and 2028.
Click through the gallery below to get some impressions of the day:
The key takeaways from the afternoon: The market is changing and new competitors are emerging. Chinese competitors are growing into the European market. Customers want simplicity and this will be a trend to look out for in the next two years. The most important topic: There is no way around cybersecurity and remote device management anymore.
AI keeps showing up
Throughout it all AI always came up as a talking point: It is threatening security like never before, pushes the boundaries and creates new competitors in the market.
A fitting end to the day: A dinner above the rooftops of Munich at the Adina Hotel. It was a wonderful day with industry peers coming together, connecting, learning and having a great time. The next Executive Lounge is not far off: invidis Executive Club America will meet in Palm Springs, California, from 2 to 4 December 2026.