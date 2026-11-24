The famous 101 Dalmatians spent 12 days racing across the country on social media. Their parents waited in Osaka, where the pups tumbled onto a big screen in 3D.

Osaka-based production company Tongullman has run a multichannel campaign for Umeda Arts Theater’s musical adaptation of “101 Dalmatians.” The finale played out on the Central Sound Vision screen in Osaka Station, where an anamorphic 3D sequence brought the puppies onto the display.

The campaign ran on the screen for one week in late October 2026 but started earlier on social media. Over 12 days, the musical’s channels posted images of the adventurous Dalmatian puppies on their way from Tokyo to Osaka. The musical played in both cities.

Finale at Osaka Station

For the finale, the pack of puppies ran onto the large DooH screen in Osaka, where their parents were already waiting. In an anamorphic 3D effect, the 101 Dalmatians came forward from the background, slid across the floor and some nearly tumbled out of the display. To heighten the effect, the creative also worked in the building behind the screen.

The full promotional film, including the 3D sequence on the Osaka Station display, is available on YouTube:

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The campaign shows how media channels can amplify one another. When storytelling and individual elements build on each other, a campaign can reach beyond single pieces of content on social, video or DooH.

The campaign combined several media channels. (Image: Tongullman)

Photos from the activation at Osaka Station also show passersby pulling out their smartphones to capture and share the moment.