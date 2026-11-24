The appointment follows a year of security, product and partner developments for the US-based digital signage and workplace management software provider.

Dallas-based Korbyt has appointed Jai Prabhakaran, senior vice president of global sales, as the company looks to expand its enterprise customer base and strengthen relationships with channel partners worldwide.

Prabhakaran brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience in software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses. He most recently served as vice president, Americas, at Crownpeak and previously held senior sales positions at Algonomy and Sitecore. He also spent more than 15 years in commerce sales at IBM and Oracle.

“Enterprises expect more from their workplace communications partners today: proven security, measurable outcomes and technology that simply works across every screen and space,” said Prabhakaran. “Korbyt delivers on all three.”

The appointment comes as Korbyt closes out a year that included security certifications, new visitor management capabilities and an expanded focus on its partner network.

Security and workplace management updates

Korbyt recently completed its fifth consecutive SOC 2 Type II audit, covering security, availability and confidentiality controls between September 2025 and August 2026. Independent auditor KirkpatrickPrice conducted the assessment.

The company also reported an A+ network security rating following penetration testing, along with A ratings for its Korbyt Booking and Korbyt Signage applications.

On the product side, Korbyt has redesigned the Visitor Management dashboard within Korbyt Booking. The updated interface gives reception and security teams a consolidated view of visitors, bulk management functions, and PDF or CSV export capabilities.

A new self-service pre-registration feature allows visitors to complete registration before arriving. The system then generates a QR code and badge to support touchless check-in.

Korbyt has also stepped up its partner engagement. In October, the company opened its new Dallas-area headquarters and hosted the inaugural Korbyt Connect event, bringing customers and partners together for product roadmap discussions, AVIXA-certified training and industry networking.