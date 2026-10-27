With Brooke Burke: DNA Vibe Takes Wellness Campaign To Times Square

The wearable red light therapy company is using a prominent Times Square digital billboard to promote its wellness technology, with television personality Brooke Burke fronting the campaign.

Wearable wellness technology company DNA Vibe has taken its latest advertising campaign to New York’s Times Square, featuring television personality and wellness advocate Brooke Burke on a large digital billboard.

The campaign promotes the company’s wearable red light therapy technology with the message, “Work with your body, not against it.”

The digital display, located above the I Love NY Gifts storefront near Old Navy, features Burke alongside one of the company’s wearable devices, with a link directing viewers to DNA Vibe’s website.

Wellness goes public

DNA Vibe develops wearable technology designed to support recovery, pain management and general wellness. Its products use red and near-infrared light therapy, which the company markets as a non-invasive approach to supporting the body’s recovery processes.

Burke, a television host, fitness entrepreneur and longtime wellness advocate, serves as a brand ambassador for the company. Her involvement gives DNA Vibe a recognizable face as it reaches consumers interested in fitness, recovery, and everyday wellness.

The Times Square campaign takes that message beyond online advertising and traditional wellness marketing channels, placing it in one of the world’s most heavily visited commercial districts.

For DNA Vibe, the high-profile DooH placement offers an opportunity to introduce its wearable technology to a broad audience, including consumers who may be unfamiliar with red light therapy.

The campaign also illustrates how wellness technology brands are using large-format digital out-of-home advertising to build awareness beyond their established customer base.