Programmatic DooH: Viooh Adds 460 US Digital Billboards Through Adams Outdoor Deal

The agreement extends Viooh's programmatic reach into regional US markets, with Adams Outdoor's network generating more than 4.9 billion monthly impressions.

Viooh has signed an agreement with Adams Outdoor Advertising that will make more than 460 digital billboards across 14 US states available for programmatic buying.

The Adams Outdoor network generates more than 4.9 billion monthly impressions, according to the companies, with displays concentrated along highways, commuter routes and other heavily traveled roads in the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast.

The agreement gives advertisers access to digital billboards in markets including Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Charleston, Savannah, Norfolk-Virginia Beach, Detroit-Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Madison. Coverage also extends into the Ohio Valley region, including Pittsburgh.

Expanding regional access

For Viooh, the agreement adds established regional billboard inventory to its programmatic marketplace, allowing media buyers to plan and activate campaigns across multiple US markets through a single platform.

“Billboard advertising built Adams Outdoor’s reputation over decades, and this partnership brings that same trusted, high-impact inventory into VIOOH’s programmatic marketplace,” said Gavin Wilson, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Viooh.

Adams Outdoor, meanwhile, gains another programmatic sales channel for its digital network as it continues expanding its presence across the country.

Josh Scharfberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Adams Outdoor Advertising, said the agreement will make the company’s growing digital network more accessible to advertisers.

The integration lets advertisers buy Adams Outdoor’s digital billboard inventory programmatically, rather than arranging campaigns separately in each market.

For Viooh, the addition strengthens its US roadside DooH offering, particularly in regional markets beyond the country’s largest metropolitan areas.