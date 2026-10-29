42 Digital Signage CMS: Wisar Certifies TCL’s Commercial Display Range

Wisar Digital, the company behind the 42 Digital Signage software, has certified commercial displays from TCL for use with its CMS platform. The certification is the latest in a series of hardware partnerships Wisar Digital has built with display vendors, aimed at expanding their customers’ range of hardware options.

The certification covers TCL’s professional display lineup, including its large-format digital TMN Series available in sizes from 32 inches up to 115 inches and designed for 24/7 commercial operation. With 4K UHD resolution, 500 nit brightness and 93% DCI-P3 color coverage, the TMN Series supports both landscape and portrait orientation and is engineered for high-impact installations in airports, conference centers, retail environments, and other premium commercial spaces. In addition, TCL’s TBN and TEN series, available from 43 to 75 inches, are also covered. Together with Wisar’s 42 Digital Signage software, the partnership gives operators a range of hardware options across almost any screen size or deployment.

Ecosystem collaboration

Kevin Goldsmith, Partner and CEO of Wisar Digital said: “We work with the leading names in signage hardware because our customers deserve options that suit their budget and their environment, not a one size fits all box. Certifying TCL’s range means our customers can now put genuinely high performance displays into large scale rollouts without the price tag getting in the way, and they get all of that backed by everything 42 Digital Signage can do.”

Sebastian Dong, Vice President of Commercial Display, TCL North America added: “TCL welcomes ecosystem collaboration that allows customers to find flexible display solutions that best fit their environments, and that’s where CMS adds significant value. With 42 Digital Signage as a software partner, our commercial displays not only offer world-class picture technology but also premium options for custom use case deployment.”