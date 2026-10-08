OoH Campaigns: Land O’Lakes Brings Rural America To Times Square

The agricultural cooperative is working with Getty Images and Clear Channel Outdoor on an OoH campaign showcasing contemporary rural life in major U.S. cities.

Land O’Lakes has partnered with Getty Images and Clear Channel Outdoor to bring images of modern rural America to prominent advertising locations in New York City and other U.S. metropolitan markets.

The campaign launched during Advertising Week New York, held Oct. 5–8, with imagery appearing in Times Square and other high-visibility locations. It will expand to additional cities in recognition of National Farmer’s Day on Oct. 12.

The initiative uses imagery from Repicturing Rural, a collaboration between Land O’Lakes and Getty Images launched in 2025 through the Modern Rural Collective. The project aims to provide advertisers, publishers and other media organizations with more representative images of contemporary rural communities.

Research highlights representation gap

The campaign draws on research from Getty Images’ VisualGPS platform, which found that nearly two-thirds of Americans living in rural communities believe advertisers do not understand them.

The research also found that only 5% of popular U.S. visuals feature rural locations, despite growing demand for such imagery. Searches for rural America images increased 22% in 2024.

Since its launch, Repicturing Rural has involved 38 photographers who have produced approximately 3,500 still images and videos depicting rural people, businesses and communities. The collection will continue expanding through early 2027.

OoH campaign expands nationwide

Clear Channel Outdoor is providing the advertising locations for the campaign, bringing the imagery to urban audiences who may have limited exposure to contemporary rural life.

“Our goal is simple: to close the gap between how rural America is perceived and how it truly lives,” said Heather Malenshek, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Land O’Lakes.

The campaign includes newly commissioned photography developed through Getty Images’ Custom Content team, informed by its VisualGPS audience research.

Following the New York activation, the campaign will extend to additional metropolitan markets. The companies have not disclosed the number of advertising displays involved or identified the additional cities.