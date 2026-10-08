Events: DPAA Summit To Explore Sports Marketing And Fan Engagement

Major League Soccer's CMO and Mediahub's CEO will discuss how brands can turn FIFA World Cup interest into lasting fan engagement at the Oct. 13 event in New York.

The DPAA Global Video Everywhere Summit will feature a discussion on sports marketing and fan engagement, with executives from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Mediahub examining how brands can capitalize on the momentum generated by the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Radhika Duggal, chief marketing officer of MLS, and Nicole Estebanell, CEO of Omnicom Group’s Mediahub, will participate in a fireside chat titled “Turning FIFA World Cup Momentum Into Local Fandom.”

The session will take place during the 14th annual summit on Oct. 13 at Pier Sixty in New York City, as part of Out of Home Week New York.

From World Cup to local fandom

The discussion will examine MLS’s “Thanks World, We’ll Take It From Here” campaign, described by the league as the largest coordinated marketing initiative in its history.

MLS CMO Radhika Duggal (left) and Mediahub CEO Nicole Estebanell will discuss turning World Cup interest into lasting fan engagement at the DPAA Global Video Everywhere Summit. (Image: DPAA)

Duggal and Estebanell will discuss how MLS is using media, technology, high-profile players and local activations to convert interest in the World Cup into sustained engagement with clubs and communities.

The session will also explore opportunities for brands and agencies to connect with sports audiences through digital out-of-home (DooH) advertising, including placements around stadiums, transportation routes and other locations frequented by fans.

According to research cited by DPAA from Elevent, 66% of consumers are more likely to purchase from companies that sponsor sports they follow.

Broader industry program

The summit is expected to attract approximately 1,000 executives from brands, agencies, media companies and technology providers.

Other scheduled speakers include Byron Allen, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, Anthony Scaramucci of SkyBridge Capital, and marketing executives from American Eagle Outfitters and Expedia.

The program will cover developments in DooH, retail media networks, experiential advertising and omnichannel marketing.

Further information and registration are available on the DPAA Summit website