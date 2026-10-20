India: Kramer Creates Flexible Meeting Spaces for Sailpoint

An integrated AV system enables two meeting rooms at Sailpoint's Pune office to operate independently or combine into a larger space, with automatic adjustments to audio, video and conferencing systems.

Enterprise identity security company Sailpoint Technologies has equipped its Pune office in India with a Kramer AV system that lets two adjacent meeting rooms operate independently or combine into one larger collaboration space.

Delivered by systems integrator SRSG Broadcast India, the installation supports everyday meetings, hybrid collaboration, training sessions and larger company events without requiring users to manually reconfigure the technology.

Employees can select individual or combined room configurations using wall-mounted controllers. The system automatically adjusts video routing, audio processing, USB connectivity and other functions to match the selected layout.

Integrated AV and wireless collaboration

The installation combines 4K video distribution, professional audio, wireless presentation capabilities and centralized control.

Kramer’s Via Connect3 platform enables employees to share content wirelessly, while USB-C and HDMI connections support wired presentations. The system also allows cameras, microphones and other conferencing equipment to be shared between the rooms without manually reconnecting devices.

Audio processing includes acoustic echo cancellation, automatic microphone mixing and noise suppression to support communication between in-room and remote participants. The system accommodates hybrid meetings using platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

One-touch room control

Kramer’s KC-Virtual Brain1 platform coordinates the AV components, allowing users to switch between room configurations through wall-mounted controllers. An Apple iPad interface provides additional control options.

“This project demonstrates how intelligent system design and the Kramer ecosystem can transform modern meeting environments into flexible, high-performance collaboration spaces,” said Ashish Papadkar, IT Support Specialist at SRSG Broadcast India.

“The seamless room management and centralized control architecture give Sailpoint the operational simplicity and enterprise-grade reliability needed to support different meeting formats.”

The installation operates on a dedicated AV network, separating collaboration technology from other network infrastructure. According to Kramer, the integrated approach also simplifies ongoing maintenance and supports future expansion.