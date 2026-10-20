Hospitality Displays: Samsung’s The Frame Hospitality TV Now Available In The US

The art-inspired display combines digital artwork, AI-powered personalization and hotel services in a single screen, with centralized content management through Samsung's Lynk Cloud platform.

Samsung Electronics America has made its The Frame hospitality display available in the US. The Frame targets luxury hotels and premium hospitality environments with a screen that doubles as digital artwork when guests are not watching television.

The HL03H model comes in 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes and combines 4K QLED technology with entertainment, personalized content and hotel services. Samsung first introduced the hospitality version of The Frame at HITEC 2026 in June.

The Frame has an anti-glare screen, a slim wall mount, and optional magnetic bezels designed to complement hotel interiors.

Digital art meets guest services

Through Samsung’s Collection Hub, hotels can display curated artwork, photography, and branded visuals when the television isn’t in use. Properties can select content that complements their interior design or reflects their location and brand identity.

The display also includes Generative Wallpaper, which uses AI to create customized backgrounds, and Live Translate, which provides translated subtitles for supported television content.

Guests can stream content from compatible personal devices using Google Cast and Apple Airplay.

“As luxury hospitality evolves, the most memorable in-room stays will feel more personal and connected without compromising their design integrity,” said Mark Kelly, Head of Enterprise Sales, Display Solutions Division, Samsung Electronics America.

Centralized content management

Samsung’s Lynk Cloud platform allows hotel operators to manage content and services across connected displays.

Hotels can use the platform to provide digital concierge services, including access to property information, room service ordering and reservations for hotel amenities.

Lynk Cloud also provides usage analytics, helping operators identify popular services and content preferences to inform marketing and promotions.

For security and application management, The Frame uses Samsung’s Tizen Enterprise Platform and Knox Security technology.

The hospitality model extends Samsung’s consumer-oriented The Frame concept into commercial environments, combining decorative displays with guest engagement and centralized management capabilities.