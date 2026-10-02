Iconic DooH Germany: A Times Square Moment for Hamburg’s Nightlife Strip

Germany's largest out-of-home company Ströer adds another iconic screen to its portfolio. The Lighthouse in Hamburg opens with 3D campaigns from Penny and Hyundai.

Ströer has launched The Lighthouse, its latest iconic DooH screen, on Hamburg’s Reeperbahn. Germany’s out-of-home market leader began building the landmark display in July 2026.

With more than 530 square meters (5,700 square feet) of LED surface, The Lighthouse is even larger than its sibling The Whale at Hamburg’s central station. Its corner design also makes it better suited to anamorphic 3D effects.

A New Eye-Catcher on the Reeperbahn

The screen sits on Spielbudenplatz, a square directly on the Reeperbahn. Hamburg’s best-known nightlife strip is lined with clubs, theaters and neon signs and already draws large crowds after dark. The Lighthouse adds another large-format landmark to the mix.

“With The Lighthouse Hamburg, we are opening a new category in the German DooH market,” said Udo Müller, CEO of Ströer. “The Lighthouse is not just another outstanding 3D LED surface in our Iconic Screen Collection, but an entirely new, immersive LED screen architecture.”

Penny and Hyundai Go First

Two brands have the screen to themselves for the launch: discount grocer Penny, part of the Rewe Group, and carmaker Hyundai. They have secured 100 percent share of voice for the first weeks of their campaigns.

Their spots alternate every hour. According to Ströer, this protects the exclusivity The Lighthouse is meant to convey. Pion3ers handled media planning for Penny, while Havas Media Germany and Weischer OOH did so for Hyundai.

A 3D Garage Above the Crowd

Both launch advertisers use the screen’s 3D capabilities. Penny shows a giant seagull holding a coupon in its beak to promote the discounter’s store in the St. Pauli neighborhood. Hyundai parks its Ioniq 3 in an oversized 3D garage above the heads of passersby.

Hyundai and Penny’s 3D content alternates on the screen every hour. (Image: Ströer)

“A surface of this size and architecture shifts what storytelling in public space can do: toward multi-layered staging that makes people stop in their tracks,” said Jonas Kofahl-Kraatz, CDO of Weischer OOH.

The launch expands Ströer’s portfolio of large-format premium screens. In September 2026, the company opened The Square, a 25-square-meter (270-square-foot) screen on Cologne’s Neumarkt square. As with The Lighthouse, Ströer operates it together with its subsidiary Blowup Media.