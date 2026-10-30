Global OoH: WOO Gains 13 New Members

The World Out of Home Organization has boosted its global representation with 13 new members from five continents.

The World Out of Home Organization (WOO), the global association for companies operating in the OoH sector, has added 13 new members to its ranks.

The organization works to promote and improve the industry on behalf of its members, and its board includes a variety of companies in the field, including JC Decaux, Blowup Media, Ocean Outdoor and Provantage, among others.

The new members include national media owners, OoH service providers, one national media agency and one national OOH association.

National media owners

· Yeoul Ad, Republic of Korea

· Oneic Media-Seraj, Oman

· Inova Media, Qatar

· Skyblue Group, UAE

· Vertex, Monaco

· Mobile Media, UK

· Anic Media, Croatia

· London International Exhibition Centre (Excel), UK

OoH service provider/suppliers

· ClearLED, USA

· Mortal, New Zealand

· Bri Signs, UAE

National OoH association

· APOAA, Pakistan

National Media Agency

· Hart Communications, Pakistan

WOO Chief Operating Office Mark Flys said: “The range of territories represented demonstrates how all OOH sectors across the world understand the value they can gain from WOO membership. It is particularly pleasing that the APOAA from Pakistan have joined as we head to Karachi for the Pakistan Country Forum on November 5th.”

WOO membership is open to all companies operating in the OoH sector. As a non-profit organization, it invests its funds in industry issues such as research and its annual international congress. WOO is a member of EASA in Europe, as well as a founding member of ICAS, and actively works to help the membership with legislation issues within their own countries as well. It also aims to lobby for Out-of-Home advertising with authorities, international organizations, opinion formers and other elements of the communication media.