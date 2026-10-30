Fast Content: Titan OS Partners with Plaion Pictures on Smart TVs Across Europe

Plaion Pictures' Fast channels will now be available on Titan OS-powered Philips, JVC and Sharp Smart TVs in several countries across the continent.

Titan Operating System SL (Titan OS) has announced a new distribution partnership with Plaion Pictures. This partnership will make Plaion Pictures’ FAST channels available to Smart TV owners in 42 European territories. The list of countries includes the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, among others.

Based in Barcelona, Titan OS specializes in developing Connected TV software. Its independent operating system is used to power Smart TV devices from several major manufacturers such as JVC, Sharp and Philips. Plaion Pictures is headquartered in Höfen, Austria, and is one of Europe’s leading independent film and home entertainment distributors.

The collaboration between the two companies means that channels such as Moviedome and Metal-Rocks will now be accessible on all Titan OS-powered screens. In addition to Smart TVs, Plaion’s content can also be accessed on Sony Android devices that feature Titan channels.

A natural strategic step

Titan OS’s SVP of Business Development Rick Fens said the new collaboration formed part of the company’s efforts to improve content delivery and provide a “balanced mix of local and international entertainment”. Hauk Markus, Director of Fast/AVOD Business at Plaion Pictures, called it a natural strategic step in expanding the content distributor’s streaming footprint.

In opening up this new content delivery platform, the two companies believe they could potentially unlock new audience engagement and monetization opportunities in the European CTV market.