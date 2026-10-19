AUO Display Plus: Aecosummit Focuses On E-Paper Adoption

The Amsterdam event brought together display manufacturers, CMS providers, integrators and end users to address the technical and commercial challenges of bringing emerging display technologies to market.

AUO Display Plus brought together display manufacturers, CMS providers, integrators and end users at its European Aecosummit on October 8, focusing on the partnerships needed to accelerate adoption of emerging display technologies, particularly e-paper.

Held at Villa Westend in Velserbroek, near Amsterdam, the event was part of AUO Display Plus’s recurring technology summit series, which originated in Asia and has expanded to Europe. The initiative focuses on building the ecosystem needed to bring newer, more sustainable display technologies into commercial use.

A central theme was that advances in display hardware alone are insufficient to establish a new technology category. Software compatibility, systems integration, service capabilities and customer confidence must develop alongside the hardware.

Presentations and panel discussions at AUO Display Plus’s Aecosummit Europe 2026 explored e-paper technology, retail media applications and the partnerships needed to accelerate commercial adoption (Images: AUO Display Plus)

Building confidence in new technologies

For integrators and CMS providers, adopting emerging technologies involves risks beyond technical performance. Partners need confidence in product longevity, manufacturer roadmaps and the ability of suppliers to support installations over time.

Early deployments present another challenge. CMS providers may hesitate to invest without an installed base, while integrators and customers often want proven solutions and reference projects before committing.

Once initial installations demonstrate commercial value, broader adoption can follow as more partners enter the market and deployment costs decline.

The Amsterdam program featured presentations from Stefan Schieker of invidis consulting on the European e-paper market, Jacek Powałka of Modern Expo on bringing new display categories to market, and E Ink on display longevity and future developments.

AUO Display Plus also explored the potential for electronic shelf labels to evolve into retail media channels, while a demonstration area showcased its Aeco display portfolio.

AUO Display Plus plans to continue Aecosummit annually in Europe and Asia, with additional events scheduled in Taiwan and Japan this year.