QSR: Why McDonald’s Is Becoming a Media Company

McDonald’s is preparing for its next phase of growth with a strategy that combines AI-powered operations, digital customer engagement, and a new commerce media business. While menu innovation remains important, the real transformation is happening behind the counter and across the chain’s growing network of digital touchpoints.

With more than 46,000 restaurants worldwide, McDonald’s has one of the largest physical retail networks on the planet. The QSR company now aims to monetize that footprint in new ways, turning digital screens, loyalty data, and customer interactions into a powerful commerce media platform.

Building a Billion-Dollar Media Business

Commerce media has become one of the hottest growth areas in retail, and McDonald’s wants a significant share of the market. The QSR giant is targeting a media business capable of generating more than USD 1 billion in annual revenue over time.

The foundation is already in place. McDonald’s can leverage data from nearly 220 million loyalty members and approximately 70 million daily restaurant visits worldwide. Together, these assets create one of the largest consumer engagement platforms in the foodservice industry.

Initial commerce media trials are underway in around 450 U.S. restaurants. Advertising currently appears on drive-thru ordering screens, but expansion into additional digital channels is widely expected. Digital menu boards, self-order kiosks, and the McDonald’s mobile app are all logical extensions of the media network.

McDonalds Investor Day 2026 (Image: Screenshot)

Digital Becomes the Primary Sales Channel

The future McDonald’s restaurant is increasingly digital. In China, the transformation is already well advanced, with approximately 98% of transactions taking place through digital channels. Other markets may not be at the same level yet, but they are moving rapidly in the same direction.

Digital ordering, loyalty programs, mobile payments, kiosks, and drive-thru technologies are becoming core components of the customer journey. As more transactions move to digital platforms, McDonald’s gains additional opportunities to personalize offers, optimize pricing, and generate advertising revenue.

AI Moves to the Restaurant Edge

Beyond customer-facing technology, McDonald’s is investing heavily in AI-driven operations.

The company has developed a Customer Engagement Engine and a Menu Pricing Engine aimed at improving restaurant performance and increasing revenue. These systems use data and automation to optimize customer interactions and menu management in real time.

The latest step is ArchIQ, an AI-powered restaurant operating system designed to bring intelligence closer to the restaurant floor. Working with Google, McDonald’s is deploying edge AI capabilities across its U.S. restaurant network, enabling faster data processing and more responsive operations.

At the same time, McDonald’s has achieved a milestone that would have seemed almost impossible a decade ago: after years of regional technology variations, the company is moving toward a unified point-of-sale platform across all restaurants worldwide.

McDonald’s: A Unique LED Video Wall The Chicago-based QSR giant showcased its two-hour Investor Day presentation on a striking LED installation at its headquarters. The stage featured a concave LED video wall with a wide horizontal main display, creating an immersive visual environment for the executive leadership team’s presentations. The unconventional screen geometry offered a highly engaging viewing experience, demonstrating how creative LED design can transform corporate events into impactful brand experiences. The result was a distinctive and visually impressive stage concept that stood out from the standard presentation format. McDonalds Investor Day 2026 (Image: Screenshot) McDonalds Investor Day 2026 (Image: Screenshot) McDonalds Investor Day 2026 (Image: Screenshot) McDonalds Investor Day 2026 (Image: Screenshot) McDonalds Investor Day 2026 (Image: Screenshot)

Voice Ordering Reaches Scale

One of the most visible innovations is Archy, McDonald’s AI-powered voice ordering system for drive-thru operations.

Currently available in English and Spanish in the U.S., the technology reportedly achieves more than 90% order accuracy. The automation not only improves consistency but also reduces labor requirements by an estimated 50 employee hours per restaurant per week.

New Restaurant Concepts, Familiar Rollout Pace

The transformation extends to restaurant design as well. Under the McDonald’s Next initiative, the company is introducing updated architecture concepts and new digital signage experiences that better support omnichannel customer journeys.

However, industry observers should not expect an immediate global rollout. Like most major restaurant chains, McDonald’s follows a market-by-market deployment strategy, with restaurant remodeling cycles often stretching across ten years or more.

Digital Signage Becomes Strategic Infrastructure

For the digital signage industry, McDonald’s evolution offers an important lesson. Digital screens are no longer simply menu displays or promotional tools. They are becoming strategic infrastructure that supports customer engagement, AI-driven operations, dynamic pricing, loyalty programs, and increasingly, media monetization.

As McDonald’s transforms its restaurants into connected digital platforms, digital signage moves from a supporting role to the center of the business model. The result is a restaurant network where every screen has the potential to drive sales, improve efficiency, and generate advertising revenue simultaneously.