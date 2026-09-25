OoH/DooH: Wildstone To Digitize Seven Billboards At Sydney Olympic Park

The company plans to invest more than A$4 million in the roadside portfolio, with Alliance Outdoor Media Group confirmed as its operator.

Wildstone has secured the rights to seven existing billboards at Sydney Olympic Park and plans to convert all of them to digital displays. The company says it will invest more than A$4 million in the upgrades, including changes to the billboards’ positioning and visibility.

Several structures will move to new viewing positions along major roads and precinct entry points. Wildstone’s contract for the current static portfolio begins Oct. 1, 2026, with Alliance Outdoor Media Group confirmed as the media operator. Wildstone did not give a timetable for completing the digital conversions.

The investment comes as the former Olympic site prepares for substantial residential and commercial growth. The New South Wales government’s Sydney Olympic Park Master Plan 2050 envisages up to 15,000 homes and 26,000 jobs, while Sydney Metro West, currently due for completion by 2032, is expected to improve connections to the precinct.

“We’re investing with the next 20 to 30 years in mind, building a digital network that can evolve alongside Sydney Olympic Park,” said Mitch Cook, Wildstone’s commercial director for Australia.

An infrastructure-led model

The Sydney deal follows Wildstone’s established approach: it secures advertising locations and funds the physical infrastructure, while a media partner handles ad sales. As reported by invidis, Wildstone is expanding a digital screen network across Motor Fuel Group petrol stations in the UK, with i-media handling media operations. In Germany, invidis reported in 2025 that its partnership with Berlin-based Hygh similarly pairs Wildstone’s infrastructure investment with Hygh’s media sales.

Wildstone says its global portfolio now exceeds 5,700 out-of-home advertising assets. Its expansion in Australia is part of a wider push to acquire and upgrade outdoor media sites across multiple markets.